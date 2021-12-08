HAYWARD– Park Center will present “A Christmas Carol – A Reading by Charles Dickens” on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 7:30 p.m.
The one-man production stars Nate Plummer as Charles Dickens and is based on the American Reading Tour that Dickens performed in the late 1800s in which he portrayed all of the beloved characters from his holiday classic, including Jacob Marley, Bob Cratchit, the Three Ghosts, Tiny Tim, and of course the old miser himself, Ebenezer Scrooge.
In total Plummer will be performing more than 50 characters.
Dickens, always a theatrical showman, traveled with his own scenery and lighting equipment throughout his tour. Now, 150 years later, this production explores how Dickens might present the show using the theatrical technology of today: LED lighting, projections, sound effects, and more.
Plummer is the founder of Stage Door Unlocked, an online actor’s training and resource company, and its subsidiary, Stage Door Unlocked Productions.
Plummer is a performer, director, and internationally known audition coach. His professional touring company is based in Wisconsin and is known for its magic-like productions in small venues. The production features strobe lights, fog, loud noises, and technology that lights up the stage and the story of “A Christmas Carol.”
The production is recommended for audiences age 8 and up.
Tickets are available at the door an in advance at Out of the Woods Winery, Hayward; Redbery Books, Cable; The Whistle Punk, Stone Lake; and theparkcenter.com.
Masks must be worn in the theater and will be available if needed.
The Park Center is a not-for-profit, volunteer-run center for the performing arts.
