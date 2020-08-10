WINTER– Close to 24 hours after a 3-year-old girl went missing with the family dog, the two wandered out of the woods as an extensive search for them was underway.
She reportedly was dehydrated and had bruises, scratches, and bug bites but otherwise seemed to be OK.
Abigail “Abby” Ladwig, disappeared from her yard southwest of Winter, approximately 20 miles north of Ladysmith, at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9, barefoot and wearing just a shirt and underwear. It was thought that she and Peanut, a cocker spaniel, might have gone into the 40 acres of woods around the home.
Sawyer County Search and Rescue was out almost all night. Helicopters, drones, and volunteers were used during the search.
Her mother, Lisa Koch, had said in a posting on her Facebook page that “Abby is very shy and shuts down fast and won’t say nothing if she is scared so please keep that in mind.”
Mid-day the sheriff’s department noted it had an “influx of volunteers” and urged incoming volunteers to meet at the Winter ballpark.
A statewide endangered missing person alert was issued for Abby through the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network on Monday afternoon, and early on Monday night the sheriff’s department asked the public to search their property for her.
“Many agencies have stepped up and are assisting in the search,” said Sheriff Doug Mrotek.
At close to 7 p.m. the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Department said on its Facebook page that the circulating rumors that the search for Abby would be stopped at 7 p.m. were false.
A half hour later, the department announced that she had been found safe.
Comments on the sheriff’s department Facebook page said Abby and Peanut emerged the woods near a home where a man was outside reading on the deck.
Among the agencies that assisted in the search for Abby and Peanut were Sawyer County Search and Rescue, St. Louis County Search and Rescue, Wisconsin Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, US Border Patrol, Price County Sheriff’s Office, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Washburn County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Emergency Management, Sawyer County Emergency Management, Washburn County Emergency Management, Canine Emergency Response Team (K-9), Canine SOS, Exeland Fire Department, Winter Fire Department, Round Lake Fire Department, Canine Search Midwest, Central Lakes Search, Newbold Fire and Rescue, and Chippewa Fire District.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.