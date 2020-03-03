RADISSON– A young student was injured when she was hit by a motorist as she was boarding a school bus in Radisson on Wednesday morning, March 3.
The initial investigation indicates that Geralynne A. Berg, 63 of Hayward was driving a GMC Terrain east on Hwy. 70/27 and approached a school bus loading students at the intersection of Martin Street.
Berg passed the school bus on the right side, hitting the 4-year-old girl, the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office said. The child was under the front of Berg's Terrain when Berg stopped. The child was transported to the Hayward Area Memorial Hospital and later was released.
Berg was taken into custody for allegedly recklessly causing injury and was issued citations for multiple traffic offenses, the sheriff's department said.
This incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Sawyer County sheriff's deputies, Sawyer County Ambulance, and the Radisson Fire Department assisted at the scene.
