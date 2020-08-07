SHELL LAKE – Jamaine E. Brown, 30, of Milwaukee has been sentenced to four years in prison and four years of extended supervision for being a party to enticing a young teenager into a residence with the intent to have sexual contact with her in 2018.
Barron County Circuit Judge Michael J. Bitney handed down the sentence on Thursday, Aug. 7, in Washburn County Circuit Court.
A charge of conspiracy to commit second-degree sexual assault of a child was dismissed as part of an agreement that included the defense and prosecution recommending a sentence of three years in prison and three on supervision.
Conditions of his sentence include being a registered sexual offender for 15 years upon his release, therapy and treatment as recommended by the Department of Corrections, no unsupervised contact with minors without written consent from the probation agent, no consumption of alcohol or unprescribed controlled substances, and no contact with the victim or her family.
In a related pending case in Washburn County, he is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree intentional homicide and solicitation of first-degree intentional homicide. He allegedly tried to arrange, with a fellow inmate in the Washburn County Jail, the murder of the victim and her mother through arson before he was to go to trial for the sexual offenses.
A woman Brown was involved with at the time and who was part of the crime, Christina M. Greer, 32, of Minneapolis, was convicted of being a party to child enticement for sexual contact and was sentenced on May 20, 2019, to six years of incarceration and six of extended supervision.
Accompanying charges that were dismissed but read into the record were party to trafficking a child, party to soliciting a child for prostitution, causing mental harm to a child, possessing an illegally obtained prescription, retail theft, and driving a vehicle without consent.
An article on the sentencing hearing and what the attorneys and judge said about the case and Brown's history will be in next week's Spooner Advocate.
