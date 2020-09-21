Andrew Brunette
BARRON COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

A Chetek man has been arrested for allegedly murdering a Rice Lake man.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call at 12:55 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20, from a female at 1138 27th St., Chetek, stating she located her son outside and not breathing with blood inside the house.

Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources warden arrived on scene and located Garrett Macone, 23, of Chetek, deceased outside the residence.

Detectives from the sheriff’s department arrived on scene along with a reconstruction team from the Wisconsin State Patrol to process the scene.

Detectives conducted several interviews and at 11:04 p.m. took Andrew Brunette, 25, of Rice Lake, into custody. Brunette is being held in the Barron County Jail on first-degree intentional homicide, awaiting potential charges by the Barron County District Attorney’s Office later this week.

This case is under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.

