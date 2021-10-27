Fall is here and recreational water equipment is being removed from the water for the year. It is crucial everyone continues to take the proper steps to make sure all equipment is cleaned properly to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species.
The following steps should be made when taking equipment out of the water for winter storage:
1) Remove all plants, mud or other debris found on equipment that has been sitting in water such as dock posts, wheels, boats, motors, rafts, pontoons, kayaks and jet skis.
2) Drain all water.
3) Spray all equipment (including live wells) with a hose or pressure washer. This will help get unwanted invasive species that are hanging on tight or that you can’t see.
4) Spray down your equipment with a bleach/water solution, including the inside of live wells. One tablespoon of bleach per gallon of water will kill unseen hitchhikers. This small amount of solution won’t harm paint or decals.
5) Talk to your own service provider and neighbors about taking these steps.
If you find something suspicious, take a picture, bag it, and contact Lisa Burns, conservation coordinator, at 715.468.4654 or lburns@co.washburn.wi.us
