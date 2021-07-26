The National Weather Service has heightened the chance of strong to severe storms from "slight" to "enhanced" in part of the region on Monday night, July 26. Almost the whole northern half of Wasburn County is included in that area, with the southern half in the "slight" range, as of mid-afternoon.
Storms later in the evening through overnight could produce wind gusts up to 70 mph, minor local flooding, and hail up to 2.75 inches in diameter – hail even more damaging than what was predicted as a potential earlier on Monday, 1.75 inches.
"A few weak tornadoes can't be ruled out," the NWS added.
With the storms tracking east to southeast from Minnesota, the most likely time for the storms to start in the local area would be 7 to 10 p.m. in most of Washburn County, and 8 to 11 p.m. in the southeastern corner.
However, the NWS warns that the storms could continue after midnight in Northwest Wisconsin and because the uncertainty of the timing is rated as high, they could begin up to three hours later.
"Be prepared for multiple rounds of storms," the NWS said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.