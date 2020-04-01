More applicants are needed from Washburn County to reach the recruiting goal for peak operations for the 2020 Census.
While in-person recruiting efforts and events have halted for now because of COVID-19, people can apply online at 2020census.gov/jobs.
Communities rely on the statistics from the once-a-decade census to plan for resident needs including new roads, schools, and emergency services. The info is used to draw congressional district boundaries, and businesses use data for locating their services.
As of Monday, March 23, national self-response rate was 21 percent. Wisconsin’s self-response rate is above the national rate with a response rate of 26.7 percent, the highest response of all states so far.
Currently, Washburn County’s self-response rate is below both the state and national rates at 13.9 percent.
However, many areas of Washburn County are Update Leave, which means that instead of households receiving anything from the Census Bureau in the mail, census takers hand deliver census letters (and instructions for responding to the census) to each household. Rural, sparsely populated areas tend to get their census forms through Update Leave.
At this point, in response to the COVID-19 situation, all field operations, including Update Leave, have been pushed back, and because of that, many households may not have received anything yet.
Households can respond now online at my2020census.gov; by phone, 844.330.2020 (for English); or by mail (if they received a paper questionnaire).
