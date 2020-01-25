The U.S. Census Bureau is continuing its strong recruiting push in Wisconsin as part of national recruiting efforts to hire up to 500,000 temporary, part-time census takers for the 2020 Census in communities across the country to reach its goal of more than 2 million applicants.
More than 27,500 applicants are still needed throughout Wisconsin.
“The census taker positions offer competitive pay, flexible hours, paid training, and weekly paychecks,” the Census Bureau said.
The bureau recently increased pay rates to $17 to $24 per hour for census takers in Wisconsin. Information on the rate of pay in specific areas, the positions, and applying for one of the temporary jobs is at 2020census.gov/jobs.
“Census statistics are used to determine the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives, and inform how state, local, and federal lawmakers will allocate billions of dollars in federal funds to local communities every year for the next 10 years,” the bureau said.
Census takers will be hired to work in their communities and go door-to-door to collect responses from those who do not respond to the 2020 Census online, by phone or by mail.
A local recruiting event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, Jan. 27, at the Job Center, 1805 N. 14th St. in Superior.
Census takers must be 18 years old to start work, but high school students may apply if they will be 18 at the time they are hired. Jobs are ideal for those looking for temporary work or extra income.
To apply: 2020census/jobs or 855-JOB-2020, select option 3 for more information. Pay rates for field and clerical jobs can be found at 2020census.gov/jobs/pay-and-locations. Most applications will remain active throughout the 2020 Census and may be considered as positions become available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.