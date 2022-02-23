MADISON - Wisconsin FFA members continue to make the most of opportunities to serve others and develop leadership skills, while being adaptable with what comes their way as they celebrate National FFA Week, Feb. 19-26.
FFA is a student leadership organization rooted in agriculture that focuses on developing students’ potential through premier leadership, personal growth and career success.
Throughout all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, there are 8,817 FFA chapters with roughly 735,000 members that make up the world’s largest student leadership organization - the National FFA Organization. The Wisconsin Association of FFA is made up of 253 chapters with 19,908 FFA members. Students are able to enroll in the intracurricular organization through agricultural education. There are opportunities for agriculture education students to become involved outside of the classroom within FFA.
After a mainly virtual year of activities, FFA members in Wisconsin have embraced a return to in-person events. One of the first events this year was the Fall Leadership Workshops, where students were able to learn more about opportunities in FFA and develop their leadership skills. Another large event that happened this year was the 94th National FFA Convention, where students were able to celebrate accomplishments of FFA members from around the nation, attend workshops and build connections with others. The most recent events that happened were the District Leadership Development Events.
FFA members have adapted by holding meetings virtually to allow for more to attend who otherwise could not, attending virtual info nights to improve their competition skills, participating in virtual competitions and increasing social media usage to share what their chapters are doing.
FFA members have embodied the 2021-22 Wisconsin FFA theme, “The Time is Now,” by taking action in their local communities. From highway clean-up events, to food drives, to park improvements, FFA members show through their actions that the time is now to make a difference.
To learn more about what our Wisconsin FFA members are doing, go to wisconsinaged.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.