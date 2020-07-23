Car show, bluegrass at Pioneer Village nixed

In light of the current uptick in COVID-19 cases in Barron County and new recommendations announced by Barron County Public Health, the Barron County Historical Society, along with the Board of the Past Reflections Car Club and the Cameron Bluegrass Festival organizers, feel it is in the best interest of the public to cancel both events for 2020.
The Board of Directors will be meeting to determine the fate of the remaining events scheduled for the summer of 2020.
“These are very popular events, and it is with a heavy heart that these decisions were made,” stated the museum.
The Past Reflections Car Show was scheduled for Saturday, August 8, and the Cameron Bluegrass Festival was set for September 11-13. Plans are for both events to be back next year.
The Barron County Historical Society Board of Directors will be meeting on Wednesday, July 22 to deliberate the fate of other remaining events scheduled for the season.
For more information: Tammy Schutz, museum director, 715.458.2080.
The Pioneer Village Museum is located at 1866 13 ½ 14th Ave., Cameron. It can be seen along Hwy. W between Barron and Cameron.
For the most up-to-date information, including schedule or format changes due to the pandemic, be sure to visit the Pioneer Village Museum website at pioneervillagemuseum.org.
