A collision between a car and a pickup truck towing a camper trailer at about 12:20 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21, on Hwy. 13 in Bayfield County resulted in the death of one of the drivers and an injury to a passenger.

Shortly before the crash, the sheriff’s office received multiple calls about a car traveling southbound with a reportedly erratic driver behind the wheel. The car drove into the opposing lane and collided with an oncoming northbound pickup truck pulling a camper trailer near Wedal Road. Both vehicles caught fire.

The described erratic driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and a passenger in the pickup was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries while another occupant was unharmed.

The names of the parties involved will be released later this week pending notification of families.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is helping the sheriff’s office investigate the collision.

