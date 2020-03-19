The rules of life are changing so fast with the onset of COVID-19 that it is almost impossible to keep up.
Life has gone from the usual daily routines punctuated by events and gatherings with friends and families to keeping 6 feet of “social distance” in any people-to-people interaction and a burgeoning disruption in the social fabric of activities and the business community as more and more cancellations and closures take place to try to stop the spread of the infectious respiratory disease COVID-19.
One day, events and activities at schools, libraries, senior centers, and the community in general stretch out through spring. High schools are putting on plays or auditioning for one. Spring concerts are on calendars. Sports teams are heading for the State tournaments. Clubs are meeting has they have for years and even decades.
By Thursday, March 12, state decree set a new limit for public gatherings: 250 people. A round of big events start to be cancelled, including those basketball tournaments on the verge of reaching the State level. But 250 is still a big enough number that local event planners hold their breath. Could events still go on? Would people attend or are they spooked? Where will this COVID-19 lead.
Wisconsin had five cases of COVID-19 at the time.
The dominos continue to fall.
Late on Friday, March 13, schools received word from Gov. Tony Evers to close on or before the following Wednesday until April 6, pushing schools into overdrive over the weekend to set up plans for educating the students and look for ways to continue getting meals to students over the interim. All of the area schools have a high rate of students qualifying for free and reduced lunches.
In short order the state-ordered number allowed at public “mass gatherings” dropped to 50. Suddenly church meetings were at stake. More public events had to be cancelled. Libraries evaluated their operations. Restaurants and bars were told to reduce their capacity to half or serve fewer than 50 people at a time, whichever was less. Local senior centers close, though Meals on Wheels will still be delivered.
The elderly, especially those with certain underlying serious health issues, are the segment of the population most likely to have a fatal reaction to the disease.
“While it was a difficult decision knowing the impacts on communities, families, workers, and businesses across our state, I believe limiting gatherings to less than 50 people is another critical step we can take in slowing and reducing the spread of COVID-19,” said Evers. “Keeping folks safe and healthy has to be our top priority during this crisis.”
Certain facilities and critical infrastructure were exempt.
By Monday, the number of COVID-19 cases in the state stood at 47. By Tuesday afternoon, it was at 72.
On Monday, President Donald Trump suggested people should avoid gatherings of 10 or more people.
On Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers, concurred and ordered gatherings to be kept below 10 people.
“Our top priority at this time is to keep Wisconsinites safe and healthy by reducing the spread of COVID-19, especially for those who are considered high-risk,” said Evers. “With limited tests available nationwide and continued community spread, we have to take every precaution to protect ourselves, our families, and our neighbors.
“I know what this means for our small business owners and the struggles they and their workers will face in the coming weeks, but we are committed to working with our federal partners, state officials and stakeholders to ensure we are doing everything we can to assist during these uncertain times.”
The order also lengthened the school closure to an indefinite period, to “the duration of the public health emergency.”
The order exempted transportation, educational institutions, child care, hotels, military, law enforcement, food pantries, hospitals, long-term care facilities, restaurants and bars (which now can offer only take-out or delivery), grocery stores and convenience stores, utility facilities, job centers, and courts.
With most of press releases in the every-changing situation, the public is reminded of the best ways to keep themselves safe:
People should follow simple steps to prevent illness and avoid exposure to this virus including:
> Avoid social gatherings with people of all ages.
> Wash hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and water.
> Cover coughs and sneezes.
> Avoid touching the face.
> Stay home when sick.
