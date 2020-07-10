Yet another traditional area event has fallen victim to the public health concerns of COVID-19 as the Cable Area Chamber of Commerce announced Monday, July 6, it is canceling the annual community fall festival, held annually in late September.
“We have spent much time thinking and rethinking on the subject of whether or not we would be able to hold our Cable Fall Fest at the end of September,” said Interim Executive Director Heather Ludzack. “We had hoped that time would give us answers and some optimism regarding the international pandemic of COVID-19 so that we could safely and profitably hold our annual event.
“Unfortunately with no new answers or information regarding the virus, along with all the advance time, financial commitments and planning it takes to hold such an event, we have decided that in the best interest of public safety we cannot responsibly hold Cable Fall Fest,” Ludzack said.
“So we apologize to all that were looking forward to our fall classic. We are hoping next year we will be in a better position to resume operating our event. We look forward to seeing you all Sept. 24-25 of 2021.
“We appreciate all the support from our sponsors, vendors and guests we are so sorry to disappoint you. We are working on a plan to create a virtual fall fest with our vendors, businesses and partners. We will keep you posted,” Ludzack said.
