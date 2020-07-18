BIRCHWOOD– Birchwood School District will host a face-to-face graduation ceremony on Thursday, July 30, at 7 p.m. in the big gymnasium, with the plan for the event crafted with input from Washburn County.
The ceremony, which will be live-streamed at youtube/x9sd8C1oBQU, will consist of speeches by students and adults, awarding of scholarships, handing out diplomas, and music (the band and choir will not be present).
Each graduate can have up to six people attend the ceremony, and chairs will be set up in groups of six for the guests, who will asked to stay in their area until the event is over. Graduates will be seated 6 feet apart across the full length of the gym.
Entrance will be from the west side through the gym doors or the front west entrance corridor. The parking lot and the road south of the building might be torn up due to summer construction, so people may have to walk a block or two.
Attendees are asked to wear a face covering until they are seated, but wearing it during the ceremony is optional.
Graduates will exit one by one with their family.
“If you are congratulating students who are not in your family, wear your face covering and do so with a wave rather than a hug or a handshake,” the school said.
The school also noted that the plans are fluid and could be altered if circumstances in the county change.
