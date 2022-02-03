Hockey stock photo

SPOONER– Spooner Youth Hockey is going to have a busy schedule in coming weeks!

Here is a look at what is ahead in February and early March.

Feb. 5: State Playdowns. Squirts at Spooner Civic Center. Peewees at Barron. Both teams start at 9 a.m.

Feb. 6: Chevy Free Hockey Clinic at the Xcel Energy Center.

Feb. 7: Soup Sale Fundraiser due.

Feb. 7: SAYHA Board Meeting 7 p.m., Civic Center

Feb. 11: Rink Rat 6-8 p.m. at the Outdoor Rink at City Park (bring a frozen pizza or snacks and let the kids “rink rat!”)

Feb. 12: Mite I End of Year Game. All SAYHA members and Community Members, please come out and cheer them on. From 3- 4 p.m. at the Spooner Civic Center. 

Feb. 18–20: Bantam Home Tournament.

Feb. 22: Soup Sale Delivery at the Civic Center.

Feb. 26: Mite II Home Tournament.

Feb. 27: 8U Girls Jamboree.

March: Spooner High School Hockey Alumni Game (will be scheduled in March).

May 7: Purse Bingo.

