The Burnett County COVID-19 Response Team issued this statement on Wednesday, April 22:
Residents, business owners, and tourists. This week the Governor released the Badger Bounce Back program. The program is intended to provide direction and criteria for reopening businesses, allowing social gatherings, and returning to our now coveted, normal life. While many of us have differing thoughts regarding when it is safe to reopen businesses and reconvene our social gatherings, we all want to make sure it is done in a safe manner for everyone. Therefore, the Burnett County COVID-19 Response Team will continue working closely with the Burnett County Board of Supervisors as we lay out a plan for the reopening of local commerce as soon as possible.
Our County Board knows the impacts that this pandemic has had on our community and they are eager to see our community flourish once again. If you are in need of financial assistance, please contact the following:
Economic Support: Great Rivers Consortium, 1-888-283-0012
Business Support: Richard (Dick) Hartmann, Economic Development Director – 715-349-2979, ext. 2136
General COVID-19 Information: dial 211
Thank you for doing your part by continuing to practice social distancing, staying home if you are ill, and washing your hands as often as possible.
