Burnett County updated its COVID-19 Plan on January 6. The original plan was made available on March 16 last year.
Its purpose is to provide guidance to Burnett County department heads and employees on Burnett County’s plans for responding to the rapidly evolving coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) public health emergency.
The updated plan is attached.
