Due to the rapid increase of COVID-19 cases within Burnett County, and the burden this pandemic continues to place on essential services, Burnett County has made the difficult decision to close our facilities to the general public, beginning on November 23, 2020. All access to Burnett County facilities shall occur via appointment only. The closure will remain in effect until January 11, 2021.
Burnett County takes great pride in transparency and accessibility and therefore we encourage you to call ahead, so as to limit disruption for sought services. We recognize that this may place additional stress on those seeking services, and appreciate your willingness to work with us during these unprecedented times.
COVID-19 may impact everyone differently, but how we approach it should not. Please do your part to keep our Community safe and healthy.
Following these simple and respectful ideas:
> Stay home when you are ill.
> Wear a mask when you go into a public building such as a grocery store, restaurant, pharmacy, or service station.
> Maintain six feet of distance between others as much as possible.
> Wash your hands often.
> Cover your mouth and nose when you cough/sneeze.
> Avoid touching your face.
Burnett County Public Health and the Burnett County COVID-19 Response Team are continuing to work for you, our businesses, schools and our local partners to make sure our community remains safe and healthy.
For more information on COVID-19 visit:
You can also follow Burnett County Public Health and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.