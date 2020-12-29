Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Brushes the Area with Snow Tuesday into Wednesday... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute and holiday travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locally higher amounts possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&