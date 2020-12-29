Burnett County Public Health is confirming two more Burnett County residents have died of complications from coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total to 19 Burnett County residents who have passed away due to coronavirus disease complications.
"Please help us in expressing our deepest sympathies to the family," the health department said. "Our thoughts are with them."
As of December 28, Burnett County has 1,059 positive cases of COVID-19. Burnett County Public Health continues to post updated numbers to the Burnett County Public Health Facebook page Monday through Friday. More county-level data is at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/county.htm.
Everyone can do their part to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by doing the following, the county health department said:
> Avoid social gatherings with anyone other than people who live in your home (no playdates, dinner parties, sleepovers, large family dinners, individual visitors). Avoid large gatherings.
> Practice physical distancing from others, staying six (6) feet apart. Follow the statewide face covering order. Information on the order can be found here:
> Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are unavailable, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
> Cover your mouth and nose when you cough/sneeze.
> Avoid touching your face.
> If you get sick, call your hospital/doctor before going in.
"Now more than ever, we need for our community to follow the recommendations listed above," the health department said. "We have seen a severe rise in positive cases not only in Burnett County but in the state as a whole. Protect what is important to you. We all play a vital role in helping to keep our loved ones, our community and ourselves safe."
For further details on how to make safer choices: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/protect.htm
For more information on COVID-19 call 211 or visit:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.