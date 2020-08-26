Burnett County Public Health has confirmed a second Burnett County resident has died of complications from coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
"Please help us in expressing our deepest sympathies to the family," the health department said. "Our thoughts are with them. Further information is not being released out of respect for the deceased and their loved ones."
To date, Burnett County has 36 positive cases of COVID-19, with 24 individuals recovered. Burnett County Public Health continues to post updated numbers to the Burnett County Public Health Facebook page Monday through Friday.
Everyone can do their part to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by doing the following, the health department said:
> Avoid social gatherings with anyone other than people who live in your home (no play dates, dinner parties, sleepovers, large family dinners, individual visitors). Avoid large gatherings.
> Practice physical distancing from others, staying 6 feet apart. Follow the recently issued statewide face covering order. Information on the order can befound at https://evers.wi.gov/Pages/Home.aspx.
> Wash hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are unavailable, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
> Cover mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.
> Avoid touching your face.
> If you get sick, call your hospital or doctor before going in.
"Burnett County Public Health and the Burnett County COVID-19 Response Team are ready to handle positive cases of COVID-19," the health department said. "We will continue to work with Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the Centers for Disease Control, and our local partners to make sure our community remains safe and healthy."
For more information on COVID-19, call 211 or visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.