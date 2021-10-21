Burnett County Public Health is confirming an additional Burnett County resident has died of complications from coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
"To date, we have had a total of 30 Burnett County residents die as a result of complications from coronavirus disease," the county health department said. "Please help us in expressing our deepest sympathies to the family. Our thoughts are with them."
As of October 21, Burnett County has had 2,184 positive cases of COVID-19 since the beginning, with 1,116 of the cases occurring this year.
County level data is at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/county.htm.
"Everyone can do their part to help stop the spread of COVID-19," the health department said. "Please commit to following the recommendations from the CDC.
Further details can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/.
"Now more than ever, we need for our community to follow the recommendations listed above," the department said. "Protect what is important to you. We all play a vital role in helping to keep our loved ones, our community and ourselves safe."
For further details on how to make safer choices: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/protect.htm.
More information on COVID-19 is available by calling 211 or visiting https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
