No, Burnett County does not have two confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported on Monday, May 18, in its daily COVID-19 update that the county had its second case. That was incorrect, according to the Burnett County Department of Health, which said the county department was notified of a second confirmed case but "upon further investigation, discovered this individual does not and has not resided in Burnett County."
Until last week, Burnett County was one of just four counties – along with Langlade, Pepin, and Taylor – that did not have a confirmed case of COVID-19.
That changed late on Wednesday, May 13, when a case was confirmed. The county also learned the person has passed away.
The county's public health department received the news late in the day on May 13 from the Minnesota Department of Health, which had known of the case on May 9 when the person sought medical assistance in Minnesota. Burnett County was not notified until May 13. The person passed away on May 12.
"Please help us in expressing our deepest sympathy to the family," the health department said. "Our thoughts are with them.
"Burnett County Public Health and the Burnett County COVID-19 Response Team have been preparing for a positive case of COVID-19 and are taking the necessary steps to limit further spread," the department said.
