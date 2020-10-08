CWD

White-tailed deer (Odocoileus virginianus)

 Linda Freshwaters Arndt

BURNETT CO– The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) confirms that a whitetail deer at a Burnett County deer farm has tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD).

The result was confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa.

The positive sample came from a 4-year-old whitetail buck. DATCP has quarantined all 19 deer at the five-acre farm, so no live animals or whole carcasses are permitted to leave the property.

The herd will remain under quarantine while an epidemiological investigation is conducted by DATCP and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) veterinarians and staff.

CWD is a fatal, neurological disease of deer, elk, and moose caused by an infectious protein called a prion that affects the animal’s brain. Testing for CWD typically is performed only after the animal’s death.

DATCP regulates deer farms for registration, record keeping, disease testing, movement, and permit requirements.

