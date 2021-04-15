SPOONER– The wild, western excitement of the 67th Spooner Heart of the North Rodeo will return on July 8-10, but bull riding fans will get some extra fun this year on Saturday, April 24, when Bucko’s Bull Ride explodes into the Spooner Civic Center at 7:30 p.m.

The Civic Center is located at 301 Walnut St. For more information on Bucko’s Bull Ride: 715.939.1106 or info@spoonerciviccenter.com.

