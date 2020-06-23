Gregory Huftel, 32, of Bruce, will spend 10 years in prison for distributing child pornography.
U.S. District Judge William M. Conley handed down the sentence on Monday, June 23, and added a 15-year term of supervised release. Huftel pleaded guilty on June 11, 2019.
In December 2018, Huftel posted child pornography images into a Kik chat room. During the same time period, he sent an undercover officer the same images.
During the sentencing, Conley noted that Huftel was “boastful” about sexually assaulting a young child and that, combined with his denial of a sexual interest in children, made him a significant danger to children.
The charge against him was the result of an investigation conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, and the Washington, D.C., office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Prosecution of the case was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Altman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.