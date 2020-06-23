U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin
Gregory Huftel, 32, of Bruce, will spend 10 years in prison for distributing child pornography.

U.S. District Judge William M. Conley handed down the sentence on Monday, June 23, and added a 15-year term of supervised release. Huftel pleaded guilty on June 11, 2019.

In December 2018, Huftel posted child pornography images into a Kik chat room. During the same time period, he sent an undercover officer the same images.

During the sentencing, Conley noted that Huftel was “boastful” about sexually assaulting a young child and that, combined with his denial of a sexual interest in children, made him a significant danger to children.

The charge against him was the result of an investigation conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, and the Washington, D.C., office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Prosecution of the case was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Altman.

