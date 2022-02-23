SPOONER - Join the Washburn County Area Humane Society (WCAHS) for “Mardi Paws – Pins for Pets” Saturday, Feb. 26, at Northwoods Lanes in Spooner.
The 16th-annual bowling fundraiser is in memory of Dave Masterjohn, a chance to celebrate his life with family and friends.
Masterjohn was a well-loved community member and longtime supporter and friend of the WCAHS shelter, helping out in many ways.
Bowlers of all ages and skill levels are welcome. This nine-pin tap tournament, which benefits the WCAHS, allows bowlers to get a higher score because when nine pins are knocked down with the first ball thrown, it counts as a strike.
There will be three games of bowling, shoes, ball rental if needed, snacks, a donation to WCAHS and raffle drawings for gift baskets included in the registration fee. Bowlers may come as a team or sign up individually for either the 11 a.m., 3 p.m. or 7 p.m. shifts.
If anyone would like to bring in an item from the shelter “Wish List,” they will receive a raffle ticket.
Pre-registration is suggested. Call Northwoods Lanes at 715.939.1203 or stop at the alley to sign up. Bowlers may also register the day of the event if there are still openings left.
It is not necessary to bowl to participate. Stop by, have a snack and visit with friends.
