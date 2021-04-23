Police lights

RICE LAKE – A suspicious item found along a walking trail in Rice Lake turned out not to be an explosive device.

Rice Lake officers were called to the Cedar Side Walking Trail near West South Street at about 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, for a suspicious package placed next to a tree beside the trail. The cylindrical package was wrapped in electrical tape and capped at both ends.

The trail was closed off and Marathon County Bomb Squad was called to assist. The squad x-rayed the package and determined it was not an explosive device.

The Rice Lake Police also were assisted by the Rice Lake Fire Department.

