SARONA– Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary in Sarona will continue its new 90-Minute Nature series on June 27.

90-Minute Nature is an outdoor program that features small groups rotating through three themed stations.

Registrants choose their start time (9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. or 2 p.m.) and their group members, then cycle through three different stations over a 90-minute time span.

The June 27 topic will be on Bouncing Bogs and Other Habitats. People of all ages will get the opportunity to explore the floating mat of a bog, discover beautiful prairie flowers, and learn to identify some common trees in the forests at Hunt Hill.

Each participant will leave with supplies to make-their-own seed bombs.

Space is limited. Registration is required by June 25. A program fee is charged.

To reserve a group timeslot or for more information: 715.635.6543 or program@hunthill.org.

Groups are limited to 8 individuals.

Upcoming 90-Minute Nature programs include: July 11 – Frogs, Turtles and Water Bugs; August 8 – Wildlife Detectives; and August 15 – Beaver, Bear and Canines.

