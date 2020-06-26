SARONA– Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary in Sarona will continue its new 90-Minute Nature series on June 27.
90-Minute Nature is an outdoor program that features small groups rotating through three themed stations.
Registrants choose their start time (9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. or 2 p.m.) and their group members, then cycle through three different stations over a 90-minute time span.
The June 27 topic will be on Bouncing Bogs and Other Habitats. People of all ages will get the opportunity to explore the floating mat of a bog, discover beautiful prairie flowers, and learn to identify some common trees in the forests at Hunt Hill.
Each participant will leave with supplies to make-their-own seed bombs.
Space is limited. Registration is required by June 25. A program fee is charged.
To reserve a group timeslot or for more information: 715.635.6543 or program@hunthill.org.
Groups are limited to 8 individuals.
Upcoming 90-Minute Nature programs include: July 11 – Frogs, Turtles and Water Bugs; August 8 – Wildlife Detectives; and August 15 – Beaver, Bear and Canines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.