UPDATE:
Following extensive searches, Jason R. Gilbertson, 49, of Hammond was found on September 8 after he disappeared from a boat on Lower Clam Lake, Burnett County, that he was swimming near with his companions on September 5.
The Burnett County Sheriff’s Office, K9 Emergency Response Team, Siren Police Department, Webster Fire Department, and Emergency Management located him in Clam Lake at approximately 9:46 a.m. on September 8 in the general area of the original location where he was missing. The Burnett County Medical Examiner’s Office assisted in the recovery of the body.
"We would like to thank all of those who put in countless hours in the search," the Burnett County Sheriff's Office said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time."
ORIGINAL ARTICLE:
A search is underway for a man from Hammond who may have drowned.
Burnett County sheriff’s dispatch received a call of a possible drowning in Meenon Township at approximately 3:13 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5. A 45-year-old man had been swimming on Lower Clam Lake and had gone missing from a boat he was swimming near with his companions.
Webster Fire, Jackson Fire and dive team, St. Croix Hertel Fire, Shell Lake Fire, Barron County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Siren Police Department K9, Emergency Response Team, and Burnett County Emergency Management all assisted in the search while North Ambulance was on standby.
“Due to the lake conditions, and other factors, the search is still ongoing,” the sheriff’s department said. “We would like to thank all that have searched and continue to search. At this time the name of the man will not be released.”
