Northern Wisconsin bluegrass powerhouse The Truegrass Trio will perform at the Erika Quam Theater in Shell Lake Saturday, Feb. 5. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
The TrueGrass Trio features Tom Draughon (guitar, fiddle and vocals) from Ashland, Bruce Qualey (bass and vocals) from Cable and Jed Malischke (banjo, resophonic guitar and vocals) from Spooner.
Residents from neighboring communities are invited to gather for a night of old-time strings in the theater. This performance is the second of the Concerts With Erika series hosted by the Shell Lake Arts Center. Stomp your feet and smile for a wonderful performance by local bluegrass musicians.
Tickets are $10 for students and $20 for adults. The two-hour program will feature traditional music, then draw influence from rock, blues, celtic, jazz and more.
Drinks and snacks will be available. Seating is limited and masks are required inside the building. Tickets can be purchased at Shelllakeartscenter.org under the events tab.
Proceeds from Concert With Erika performances directly support the Shell Lake Arts Center summer camp. Established in 1968 by the University of Wisconsin system, this camp provides art education for students around the world.
Learn more at TrueGrassTrio.com or follow them at facebook.com/truegrassband.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.