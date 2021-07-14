Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Duluth has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southeastern Washburn County in northwestern Wisconsin... * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 254 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Shell Lake and Sarona. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED