Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 468 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA AITKIN CROW WING PINE IN NORTHEAST MINNESOTA CARLTON IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN PRICE IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN ASHLAND BAYFIELD BURNETT DOUGLAS IRON SAWYER WASHBURN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AITKIN, ASHLAND, BAYFIELD, BRAINERD, CLOQUET, GRANTSBURG, HAYWARD, HINCKLEY, HURLEY, PHILLIPS, PINE CITY, SHELL LAKE, SPOONER, SUPERIOR, AND WASHBURN. THIS ALSO INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE RED CLIFF BAND, THE FOND DU LAC BAND, SAWYER DISTRICT, THE FOND DU LAC BAND, CLOQUET DISTRICT, THE LAC COURTE OREILLES RESERVATION, THE BAD RIVER RESERVATION AND THE MILLE LACS BAND, LENA LAKE,, BIG SANDY LAKE,, EAST LAKE AND, HINCKLEY AREAS.