Red Cross blood drives announced

Every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood, and a trio of local blood drives will help blood be on-hand when it is needed.

A blood drive in Trego will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 31, from noon to 6 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church of Lampson, W5523 Cty. Hwy. F.

A Spooner Area Blood Drive will be held on Thursday Sept. 2, 1 to 7 p.m., and Friday, Sept. 3, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1790 Scribner.

All safety guidelines will be followed, including mandatory mask-wearing. Up-to-date information on safety procedures, eligibility requirements, and scheduling an appointment can be found on the website, RedCrossBlood.org, or by calling 800.733.2767.

To help manage donor flow and to ensure social distancing protocols, no walk-in donations will be taken. Pre-registration is required.

