Four blood drives are scheduled in the area in April.
They will be held at the following locations:
> Rice Lake – April 8 and April 9, noon to 6 p.m., Blue Hills Masonic Center, 225 W. South St.
> Spooner – April 22, 1 to 7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 1790 Scribner St.; April 23, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church.
This spring, the Red Cross is teaming up with INDYCAR® to urge people to help keep the blood supply on track by donating blood or platelets. Scheduling a donation appointment can be done by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800.REDCROSS (800.733.2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
As a special thank-you, those who go to give blood or platelets on April 1-15 will automatically be entered to win a VIP trip for four to the 2022 Indianapolis 500.
The Red Cross also will automatically enter all who give in April for a chance to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of choice.
Additional details are at RedCrossBlood.org/Indy500.
