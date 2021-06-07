The American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society have teamed up this June to encourage people across the country to Give Blood to Give Time and help ensure loved ones have the strength and support they need as they undergo cancer treatment.
Many patient visits and procedures were forced to delay or cancel early in the pandemic to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19. With procedures resuming, blood donations are critical for cancer treatments. Unfortunately, the Red Cross is seeing fewer blood and platelet donors give as the nation begins to climb out of the pandemic. This downturn comes at a time when the Red Cross continues to see strong demand for blood products including platelets by hospitals, causing concern for the sufficiency of the blood supply this month and throughout the summer.
Upcoming local blood drives include:
Birchwood – June 10, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Birchwood, 501 E Chetac St.
Rice Lake – June 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church, 111 West Marshall St.
Shell Lake – June 24, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and June 25, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Shell Lake Full Gospel Church, 293 Hwy. 63 South.
Spooner – June 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Spooner, 1790 Scribner St.
Superior – June 30, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Cathedral of Christ the King, Cathedral of Christ the King, 1410 Baxter Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.