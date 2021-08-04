SPOONER– The Spooner Area School District will hold a sale of the bleacher boards from the Spooner Elementary School Gym and Antholz Gym.
The sale will take place behind the vocational building on 780 Elm St. on Thursday, Aug. 5, from 8 to 10 a.m. and Tuesday, Aug. 10, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
The price is $10 per board with a maximum of 25 boards per person per visit. Cash or check only will be accepted.
The boards are 14 feet long.
The boards became available because new bleachers are being installed in the two gyms.
