HAYWARD - The 48th Slumberland American Birkebeiner is underway, with many activities going on this week.
Ernie St. Germain, one of the Birkie founders, skied his 48th American Birkebeiner in the Wednesday, Feb. 23 open track race. This was a new race in 2022 that allowed skiers to start in a window of time and enjoy a more relaxed format of racing.
St. Germain will ski up Main Street in Hayward at 3 p.m. Feb. 26 for the Saturday Honor Finish. He will ski from the Birkie Office up Main Street to the finish line as a way to connect with the fans and see Main Street as he has for so many years.
The top three male and female winners of the Saturday race will be at a press conference at noon Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hayward to answer questions. A total of $39,000 will be distributed through the Slumberland American Birkebeiner Skate and Classic races, and the Tony Wise Award of $2,500 will be given to both the top American female and male winners.
Wisconsin Department of Tourism Secretary-Designee Anne Sayers will be at the press conference to take questions, as well. She will be there to recognize and celebrate the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation (ABSF) as a driving force in tourism in the community. The ABSF received a recent $760,000 grant through the Tourism Capital Investment Grant Program for major tourism-related capital improvement projects across the state that help promote, maintain or bolster Wisconsin's tourism industry.
There will be free live race coverage of the Slumberland American Birkebeiner and Kortelopet, the latter of which is happening Friday, Feb. 25, courtesy of CXC and the ABSF. Snowmobiles equipped with cameras will capture Korte and Birkie freestyle and elite skate skiers as they head toward the finish line on Hayward's Main Street. The Saturday coverage begins at 8 a.m.
People can watch coverage at www.birkie.com, the Birkie Facebook page @American Birkebeiner or via a Smart TV with the "livestream" app (search for "Birkie").
