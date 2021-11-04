SARONA– Three upcoming events at Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary will draw attendees into what lies outside.
Hunt Hill is a nonprofit nature preserve and learning center. More about Hunt Hill and its programs is at hunthill.org or through calling 715.635.6543. The same contacts can be used to register for the programs.
Birds and Beer
Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary will host a Birds and Beer program at Round Man Brewing Company in Spooner on Thursday, Nov. 4.
Birds and Beer is a monthly program that gives nature enthusiasts the opportunity to interact in a casual setting. Each Birds and Beer program features a different presenter at a different location.
This month’s speaker is Steve Betchkal, ornithologist and author. Tweet. Chirp. Warble. Caw. Betchkal is fluent in bird, and attendees will be too — with a little help from mnemonics.
Parlez vous chickadee?
Registration is required by Wednesday, Nov. 3 because space is limited to allow for social distancing.
Sign-in begins at 5:30 p.m., and the program begins at 6 p.m.
A fee is charged and includes a free drink, complimentary snacks, and an informative presentation.
Active Outdoors: ‘Nature Photography’
Active Outdoors is a monthly program sponsored by Mayo Clinic Health System with the goal of introducing families and adults in the community to fun activities that can be done outdoors. Each month attendees are introduced to a new, fun activity.
November’s program, to be held on Saturday, Nov. 6, will focus on outdoor photography. Participants will learn strategies for taking breathtaking nature photos from a local photographer and go along on a short hike to practice their photography skills.
Digital cameras will be provided, but those who have their own can take them along.
Two different sessions are offered: Adults from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and families from 2:30 to 4 p.m. A small fee is charged.Hunt Hill members are free. Registration is required by Nov. 5.
Glow Hike
Hunt Hill will host a rad family friendly Glow Hike party where attendees can hike a short glow in the dark trail, learn about natural things that glow, and bop to a kid-friendly dance party with Skeeter on Sound.
A fee is charged for the event on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. All proceeds support Hunt Hill’s community and youth programming.
Registration is not required. However, anyone who wants to ensure you they get a glow in the dark goodie bag should register and pay by November 11. Additional glow items such as glow balls, glow hair pieces, necklaces and more will be available for sale with all proceeds supporting Hunt Hill.
Hot dogs, chips and glow cotton candy will also be available.
