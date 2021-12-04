BIRCHWOOD– Santa’s visit will be a highlight during Birchwood’s annual Christmas Fest on Saturday, Dec. 4.
The festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the events scattered throughout the village. Santa will be at the village hall from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., ready to get the children’s gift lists.
The Holiday Craft Market, will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, The Old Pawn Shop on Main Street, Paul’s Pizza Den, and Mary’s Bluegill Bar.
A bonfire maintained by the fire department will keep the spark and warmth of the festival going near the Village Hall Park. The fire department also will offer rides on the fire trucks from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A tree commemorating past loved ones and honoring their memory with dedicated lights is in the Village Hall Park, and it will be lighted at 3 p.m.
