Jeremiah Stowe of Birchwood High School has received a Herb Kohl Educational Foundation 2020 Student Initiative Scholarship.
“He is so passionate about his future career, that he has been taking college courses at WITC this year and has even helped many staff members with their own IT issues at school,” said Miranda Howard, Birchwood school counselor.
The students is one of 312 recipients of Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Student Scholarship, Teacher Fellowship and Principal Leadership awards for Wisconsin students, teachers and principals.
Awards in the amount of $6,000 are being made to 100 teachers, 16 principals, and their schools, and $10,000 scholarships will be given to 193 graduating high school students.
Excellence Scholarship recipients have demonstrated excellence in the academic arena and high motivation to achieve, have displayed a broad range of activity and leadership outside the academic setting, and have shown strong promise for succeeding in college and beyond.
Fellowship recipients are educators who have been chosen for their superior ability to inspire a love of learning in their students, their ability to motivate others, and their leadership and service within and outside the classroom.
Leadership Award recipients are school principals who are being recognized for setting high standards for instruction, achievement and character, and creating a climate to best serve students, families, staff and community.
Initiative Scholarship recipients, chosen by their schools, have demonstrated exceptional initiative in the classroom and have shown strong promise for succeeding in college and beyond, but have not yet received other academic-based scholarships. rd president.
The Kohl Foundation Scholarship and Fellowship program was established by Herb Kohl, philanthropist and businessman, in 1990. Currently in its 30th year of recognizing educational excellence, the foundation has awarded $20.9 million.
to Wisconsin educators, principals, students and schools.
“Education is the key to the future of Wisconsin and our nation. I am very proud of the accomplishments of these students, teachers, and principals and look forward to the great contributions they will make in the future”, Kohl said.
Award recipients were notified of their awards on February 14. Regional recognition luncheons honoring the recipients will be held in spring. Following is the list of recognition luncheon dates and locations, and the list of recipients. Herb Kohl will attend all luncheons and present awards to recipients.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.