BIRCHWOOD– Birchwood School is asking its voters to approve a a five-year, $5.8 million non-recurring referendum for maintenance and operations, technology, and curricular needs for students.

The referendum asks those in the district – which straddles four counties, Washburn, Sawyer, Barron, and Rusk – for $520,000 for the 2020-21 school year and $1, 317,500 per year for the 2021-22 school year through the 2024-25 year for building and facility maintenance, student programming, curriculum materials, and other ongoing operational expenses.

The money would be spent on maintaining and updating curriculum, technology, operational needs of the district, STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math), maintenance upkeep, storage and garage improvements, replacing a 2008 van, new flooring, parking lot and sidewalk updates, and repairs to cracked walls.

Passage would add an estimated $3 to the property tax bill for each $100,000 of a property value, for a total of $15 per $100,000 over the five years.

“With decreases in financial support for many school districts over many years, including Birchwood, projects and programming have been delayed and need to be addressed,” said said Superintendent Diane Johnson.

The current building debt (for energy-related improvements) is set to be paid off in 2020-21.

