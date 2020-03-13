BIRCHWOOD– Birchwood School's closure as part of the state's shutdown of schools for two weeks to try to contain coronavirus “is going to be a challenge for many of our families who will have several hurdles to figure out,” Superintendent Diane Johnson said in a letter to school families and on Facebook on Friday, March 13.
“As a school team, we will be working the whole day Monday and into the evening figuring out the best way to offer learning opportunities to students,” she said. “We will also work to figure out how to offer families who receive free and reduced lunch some way to pick up meals to help you through this break in the school year.”
Students will be off school on Monday, which was a previously scheduled in-service day, and will be in class on Tuesday and Wednesday. Staff will brainstorm ideas and develop learning options during the in-service, and the next two days will be spent teaching the students the digital format – “most likely Google Classroom and Zoom,” Johnson said – that the students and teachers will use to communicate with each other.
Parents of children in grades pre-kindergarten through fifth grade are asked to call the school, 715.354.3471, or email the child’s teacher to say whether they have internet access at home and if they have the ability to print at home.
“This will help with the planning on Monday,” Johnson said.
More information is expected to be released on Monday.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE SPOONER ADVOCATE: https://apg-wi-dot-com.bloxcms.com/site/forms/subscription_services/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.