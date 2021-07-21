Birchwood Fire Department announces top raffle winner

People were taking their last-minute chances of winning any of 30 prizes in the Birchwood Firefighters Raffle before and after the parade on Sunday.

 Photo by Ruth Erickson

The Birchwood Fire Department has announced the winners of its Firefighters Raffle with the grand prize of $1,000 going to Mary Kupper of Birchwood. Fire Department volunteers were selling raffle tickets before and after the Birchwood Bluegill Parade on Sunday afternoon. Proceeds will be used for expansion of the fire station.

Winners are posted on the Birchwood Fire Department's Facebook page. They will also be receiving a phone call.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments