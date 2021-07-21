Birchwood Fire Department announces top raffle winner

The Birchwood Fire Department has announced the winners of its Firefighters Raffle with the grand prize of $1,000 going to Mary Kupper of Birchwood. Fire Department volunteers were selling raffle tickets before and after the Birchwood Bluegill Parade on Sunday afternoon. Proceeds will be used for expansion of the fire station.
Winners are posted on the Birchwood Fire Department's Facebook page. They will also be receiving a phone call.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.