BIRCHWOOD– The Birchwood Lion’s Club has decided to cancel the 57th annual Bluegill Festival slated for the weekend of July 17-19.
Incoming club president Darren Nelson said that while everyone is disappointed it will not be held, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic they really felt they had no choice.
“With a small-town festival like this that is so concentrated in where everything is happening, it is really hard to see how social distancing and sanitation issues can safely be addressed,” he said.
Nelson went on to say that planning for the 2021 edition of Blugill Fest next July is already underway, and they hope that everyone will be back to support the Lion’s Club in what it does for the Birchwood community throughout the year.
