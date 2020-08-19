MADISON – The Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault (WCASA) and Attorney General Josh Kaul have partnered to place billboards for sexual assault victim services in 29 counties, many of which are Wisconsin’s most rural counties.
Counties in the Northwoods are included among the 29. The billboard for Embrace in Washburn County can be seen from the southbound lanes of Hwy. 53, a mile north of Hwy. 70 between Bittersweet and Ojibwe roads. The billboard is on the left, at the top of the hill.
“These billboards will help raise awareness across the state of where survivors of sexual assault can find support,” said Kaul.
“Particularly during this challenging time, connecting with survivors is so important," said Pennie Meyers, executive director of WCASA. "Too often, survivors of sexual abuse don’t know where they can access support. These billboards across the state let survivors know there are people out there who will be by their side."
The billboards, part of the By Your Side Wisconsin awareness campaign, help sexual assault survivors and their families find advocacy and support services in their community. Thirty-five billboards are placed in 29 counties and can be seen around the state until October. Funding for the billboards is provided by a grant from Sexual Assault Kit Initiative from the U.S. Department of Justice.
To receive help locally: byyoursidewi.org. Services provided by the agencies are free and confidential. Their services are also available to family members, partners, and friends of a survivor who are dealing with their own reactions to the sexual assault.
These are the counties and the organizations being promoted through the By Your Side Wisconsin billboards:
Adams – Hope House
Ashland – Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians Domestic Abuse Program; New Day Advocacy Center
Chippewa – Family Support Center and the Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association
Clark – Personal Development Center
Dodge – PAVE
Douglas – CASDA
Dunn – Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association and The Bridge to Hope
Green Lake – ASTOP
Iron – Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians Domestic Abuse Program
Iowa – Family Advocates
Langlade – AVAIL
Lincoln – HAVEN
Manitowoc –In Courage
Marathon – The Women’s Community
Monroe – Brighter Tomorrows
Oneida – Tri-County Council on Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault
Portage – CAP Services
Rusk – Embrace
Sawyer – Lac Courte Oreilles Oakwood Haven
Shawano – Safe Haven
Taylor – Stepping Sones
Trempealeau – New Horizons
Vilas – Tri-County Council on Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault
Walworth – New Beginnings APFV
Washington – FRIENDS, Inc.
Washburn – Embrace
Waukesha – The Women’s Center
Waupaca – CAP Services
Waushara – CAP Services and ASTOP
