A billboard promoting the local organizations Embrace for survivors of sexual assault can be seen from the southbound lanes of Hwy. 53, a mile north of Hwy. 70 between Bittersweet and Ojibwe roads. The billboard is on the left, atop the hill.

MADISON – The Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault (WCASA) and Attorney General Josh Kaul have partnered to place billboards for sexual assault victim services in 29 counties, many of which are Wisconsin’s most rural counties.

Counties in the Northwoods are included among the 29. The billboard for Embrace in Washburn County can be seen from the southbound lanes of Hwy. 53, a mile north of Hwy. 70 between Bittersweet and Ojibwe roads. The billboard is on the left, at the top of the hill.

“These billboards will help raise awareness across the state of where survivors of sexual assault can find support,” said Kaul.

“Particularly during this challenging time, connecting with survivors is so important," said Pennie Meyers, executive director of WCASA. "Too often, survivors of sexual abuse don’t know where they can access support. These billboards across the state let survivors know there are people out there who will be by their side."

The billboards, part of the By Your Side Wisconsin awareness campaign, help sexual assault survivors and their families find advocacy and support services in their community. Thirty-five billboards are placed in 29 counties and can be seen around the state until October. Funding for the billboards is provided by a grant from Sexual Assault Kit Initiative from the U.S. Department of Justice.

To receive help locally: byyoursidewi.org. Services provided by the agencies are free and confidential. Their services are also available to family members, partners, and friends of a survivor who are dealing with their own reactions to the sexual assault.

These are the counties and the organizations being promoted through the By Your Side Wisconsin billboards:

Adams – Hope House

Ashland – Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians Domestic Abuse Program; New Day Advocacy Center

Chippewa – Family Support Center and the Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association

Clark – Personal Development Center

Dodge – PAVE

Douglas – CASDA

Dunn – Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association and The Bridge to Hope

Green Lake – ASTOP

Iron – Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians Domestic Abuse Program

Iowa – Family Advocates

Langlade – AVAIL

Lincoln – HAVEN

Manitowoc –In Courage

Marathon – The Women’s Community

Monroe – Brighter Tomorrows

Oneida – Tri-County Council on Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault

Portage – CAP Services

Rusk – Embrace

Sawyer – Lac Courte Oreilles Oakwood Haven

Shawano – Safe Haven

Taylor – Stepping Sones

Trempealeau – New Horizons

Vilas – Tri-County Council on Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault

Walworth – New Beginnings APFV

Washington – FRIENDS, Inc.

Washburn – Embrace

Waukesha – The Women’s Center

Waupaca – CAP Services

Waushara – CAP Services and ASTOP

