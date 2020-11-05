WASHBURN COUNTY – The Washburn County Visitor Center and Spooner Area Chamber of Commerce are inviting the public to drop off new or gently used coats, sweaters, hats, mittens, and other warm clothing items as part of the Wisconsin Department of Tourism’s Big Bundle Up campaign.
The Big Bundle Up is a statewide collection program running November 5 through January 5. This is the 10th year of the Big Bundle Up. To date, the program has collected more than 185,000 warm winter items to help families in need.
Donating warm winter items is the perfect way to give to families in need as the holiday giving season approaches. A box will be located inside at the tourism and chamber office at 122 N. River St. in Spooner for donors to drop off the items on Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All of the donations at the location will be given to local organizations for distribution.
For more information about why Washburn County Tourism Association and the Spooner Area Chamber of Commerce are participating in the Big Bundle Up: Michelle Martin, 715.635.9696, or Lauren Seifert, 715.635.2168.
