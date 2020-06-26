Secret spots at Hunt Hill
HUNT HILL

SARONA– Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary will be host a Best-Kept Secrets of Hunt Hill hike on Sunday, June 28, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Small groups will be led by experienced Hunt Hill staff members to learn about Hunt Hill’s little-known facts and discover hidden areas of the sanctuary.

Safety protocols are in place for all Hunt Hill programs.

More information can be found on the website hunthill.org.

A program fee is charged. Open to all ages and hiking abilities. Space is limited.

Advance registration is required by June 26. To register: 715.635.6543 or program@hunthill.org.

