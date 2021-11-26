Greetings to all the faithful supporters of the Salvation Army. The season is once more upon us and you will once again be seeing those Salvation Army “Red Kettles” and all those marvelous people who volunteer to ring the bells.
Just to remind everyone again, that the monies collected in those kettles make up the Salvation Army budget for the entire year. Even with COVID-19 looming over us last year, we again met our best expectations due to all our loyal supporters.
Monies collected in the kettles are used to serve the needs of the entire county, and if you have not been called and you would like to schedule a time to volunteer to ring the bells, you can call Connie Brabec at 715.635.2319 and she will help you to schedule a time. Jim Schrieber is in charge of taking care of the kettles. So, if you see Jim or Connie please give them a huge thank you for all the work they do during this season.
