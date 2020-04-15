Renee M. Bell has announced her candidacy for re-election as Washburn County register of deeds.
Bell has served as register of deeds since 2017 and was the acting register of deeds in 2016. Prior to being elected to the position, she was the deputy register of deeds for 20 years.
Since taking office Bell has modernized the process of preserving all records, thus making them available online for payment and access to title companies, attorneys, and the public. Bell implemented E recordings for filing real estate records electronically and continues to modernize and implement duties of the position per statutes required.
Bell serves on the Wisconsin Register of Deeds Association Board, chairs the Conference and Program Committee, and is district chair to 11 counties.
Bell said she is fiscally responsible and dependable, has knowledge, experience, and dedication, and has been a Washburn County resident for 35 years.
Bell also said she is grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve the residents and taxpayers of Washburn County.
