WEBSTER—St. Croix Tribal Behavioral Health Clinic will host a Wellness Fair on Friday, Aug. 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the St. Croix Tribal Health Clinic, 4404 State Road 70, Webster, Wisconsin. The event will be held outdoors in a tailgate fashion to ensure safety regarding COVID-19.
“The purpose of the event is to bring awareness of mental health and substance use issues and the services that are available in the St. Croix Tribal Community,” said Ana Winton, behavioral health director at St. Croix Tribal Health Clinic.
Decreasing stigma
St. Croix Tribal Behavioral Health staff hope to challenge stigma surrounding mental health and substance use issues and encourage community members to seek help for these issues.
“Folks have been struggling with isolation and stress during COVID,” said professional counselor Alysia Smith, part of the Behavioral Health team. “We have been wanting to reach out and remind community members that they are not alone and we are here to help.”
Awareness of services available
The Behavioral Health team wants to increase awareness of available services for tribal members and descendants living in the service area, including certified outpatient mental health and substance use counseling and grant programs that can pay for residential substance use treatment. In addition, the St. Croix Health and Human Services provides prevention, primary care, maternal child health, domestic violence/sexual assault, pharmacy, eye doctor, dentistry, and child welfare services. Associated/area service providers are able to help with crisis services, vocational rehabilitation, reintegration after incarceration, and community recovery support, among others. A variety of service providers will be available at the event to provide information and answer questions. T-shirts, journals, and other small wellness items will be provided to those who attend. A drawing for larger prizes will be held at noon (must be present to win). Activities will also include chair massages and a photo booth with anti-stigma/wellness slogans.
For more information on services available:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.